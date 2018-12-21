Candytopia to open in Buckhead in early 2019

Candytopia, the candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted hundreds of thousands across the country, will open a location in Buckhead in early 2019.

These new fantastical confectionary limited-run destinations mark Candytopia’s continued success in attracting guests of all ages to top retail centers. The Atlanta space will open at Lenox Marketplace in Buckhead. It will also open a location at Mall of America in Minneapolis.

Candytopia features more than a dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences. The marshmallowy mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica with a limited engagement and currently has two pop-up locations; one in San Francisco near Union Square and one in New York in Midtown Manhattan.

Candytopia gift shops are among the most productive concepts in each of the upscale shopping destinations in which it operates, averaging just over $2,000/square foot. It is pioneering the experiential space with the recent launch of a Candytopia mobile app that uses AR technology to enhance the interactive experience and create opportunities for capturing sharable content.

“Since the launch of our sugar-filled wonderland, we have sought locations in top retail destinations where our unique immersive adventure can thrive and attract new audiences,” says John Goodman, co-founder and CEO of Candytopia. “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Candytopia to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Atlanta and we look forward to bringing our sweet retreat to more cities in 2019.”

Candytopia has attracted celebrities including: Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, Wiz Khalifa, Hilary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio. Each Candytopia location features nods to local culture and landmarks, rendered in entirely edible candy pieces.

Guests are treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience including sours and gummies, chocolate treats, nostalgic favorites, and many sweet surprises.

All Candytopia locations have attracted long lines and tickets sell out quickly. To register for early ticket access, visit Candytopia.com.