Norwood accepts nomination to chair the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods

Mary Norwood, former long-time Atlanta City Council member and two-time candidate for Atlanta mayor, has accepted the nomination as chair of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods.

The council’s executive committee will recommend her and a slate of other officers for approval by member neighborhoods at the next meeting, which will be Jan. 10.

The council has 43 officially designated neighborhoods and sits in five NPU districts and four City Council districts.

“Atlanta is a city of neighborhoods,” Norwood said. “So it is an honor to be asked to lead this neighborhood-focused council. For more than 20 years I have devoted my professional life to uplifting and protecting our neighborhoods. This is an opportunity to unite our city, create greater communication, and ensure that residents have the information, protection and advocacy they deserve.”

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods is a coalition of over 75 percent of the more than 80,000 residents of Buckhead. In addition to providing a unified voice for these neighborhoods, the council also represents several large condominium associations that fall outside neighborhood lines.

Providing a unified voice for residents, the council focuses on topics such as education, transportation, traffic, community development and government services.

The officers nominated by the executive committee for 2019 are:

Mary Norwood, chair

Debra Wathen, vice chair

Jeff Clark, treasurer

Gordon Certain, secretary

Norwood will leverage her influence and experience beyond Buckhead.

“This position is not just about Buckhead,” she said. “I see it as an opportunity to work closely with all the neighborhoods throughout the entire city to elevate the quality of life for all residents and help make Atlanta the best city in America.”