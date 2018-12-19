Livable Buckhead names finalists for Triple Bottom Line and Buckhead Mobility Champion awards

For the second consecutive year, Livable Buckhead is recognizing those in the Buckhead business community that have had a positive impact on the environment, economy and overall quality of life.

The organization announced eight finalists for the Triple Bottom Line and Buckhead Mobility Champion awards, which will be presented during the Buckhead Business Association’s annual luncheon in January.

The Triple Bottom Line award recognizes a Buckhead company or organization that has demonstrated success in the development and implementation of programs, projects or policies that drive sustainability forward in the community. Triple bottom line refers to the practice of evaluating success based on a company’s impact on people, the planet and profits.

Award finalists include:

Highwoods Properties, which has engaged in significant water conservation efforts at Monarch Center, Alliance Center One and Alliance Center Two;

Hannah Solar for its in-progress installation of roof-top solar power production and energy storage system at The Ashley Gables Buckhead;

Transwestern, which has improved energy performance at Atlanta Financial Center, Piedmont 14, and 3630 Peachtree;

and Cherry Street Energy, which has established the largest non-utility platform for solar power in Georgia and has provided solar power for Livable Buckhead’s 2018 events.

The Buckhead Mobility Champion award recognizes an employer which has demonstrated success in the development and implementation of a commute alternative program that aims to mitigate traffic congestion, reduce auto emissions and improve quality of life for their employees. Award finalists include:

Vacation Express, which subsidizes monthly transit passes and has nearly 1 in 5 of its employees either teleworking, using transit or ridesharing;

QGenda, which allows employees to opt for a paid monthly transit pass instead of a parking subsidy;

Brightwave for its growing transit program and successful telework program;

and Novelis for its multi-faceted clean commute program with a participation rate of more than 16 percent.

“Each one of these finalists is making a significant contribution to a bright future for Buckhead and the metro Atlanta region as a whole,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit organization that strives to ensure the long-term viability and prosperity of Buckhead. “We are grateful for their efforts and commend them for all of the work they have put into sustainability and mobility programs in 2018.”

The BBA 2019 Annual Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. The luncheon will feature an address by Rich McKay, Atlanta Falcons president and CEO.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.buckheadbusiness.org/calendar-of-events.