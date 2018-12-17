Panel: More changes coming to retail

By Mary Welch

Whether its intown, suburban, brick and mortar or online, the bottom line in retail is sales, sales and more sales. Of course, how shopping malls, strip centers and stand-alone stores get those sales is open to debate as two panels of retail experts discussed the future of retail and how to create an atmosphere of sustained retail growth.

Sponsored by Bisnow Media, the two panels (one focused on intown, the other OTP) was titled “Atlanta Retail: Transformation of an Industry, Understanding Atlanta’s Retail Resurgence.”

Overall, the panelists said that area’s retail outlook is healthy. “Retail is not dying. With ecommerce it’s becoming evident that you don’t need a Pottery Barn every five miles. You’re seeing fewer stores, but they are performing better,” said Nick Garzia, a director at Hines, whose properties include Atlantic Station. But, he added, “bad retail is dying faster [than in years past].”

“And, it should,” said Herbert Ames, senior vice president Southeast for Edens, which develops, owns and operates community shopping centers and has an institutional-quality portfolio or more than 125 retail places.

To keep retail viable, more flexibility must be shown in leasing. “That’s a problem,” he said. “There are more changes in retail coming up in the next five years than in the last five years.”

The panelist all said that, while e-commerce is growing, it actually is more successful when there is a real store nearby. “It is important to provide a brand experience,” said Michelle Smart, vice president of leasing for Simon, which counts Buckhead malls Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square in its portfolio. “Research shows that online shopping increases by around 37 percent when there is a store nearby. They tend to purchase more and there are less returns, which makes margin higher. The narrative is marrying online and brick and mortar to make the retail experience more efficient.”

Ames concurred. “Online and the stores have to work together. It is far less important where the dollar is made, and we must remember that online does not replace place and human interaction. That still makes retail thrive.”

The key, she says, is to have the right mix of tenants. “There are some segments that are doing quite well — athletic clothing, shoes, luxury.”

Jim Irwin, president of New City, a commercial real estate development firm that focuses on creating unique non-community places, noted that stores that are suffering are those whose merchandise is a commodity. “That’s the differentiator. You don’t want stores that offer merchandise that you can get anywhere. Strong heritage brands are back.”

Of course, trying to figure out if a store and its products are “a fad or a trend” is difficult and “you must prioritize in terms of merchandise,” said Garzia. Making that decision affects the terms of the lease and that is why kiosks and pop-up booths are gaining in popularity.

“We have to curate everything and how do you create flexibility in a 10-year lease? How do you know if the trend is sustainable?” asked Irwin. “I remember those fake hair braids at Lenox years ago. You want to try to put in some temporary installations and see if it creates a buzz. You want to show your customers what is potentially the next best things with a short lease.”

In addition to a curated retail mix, it is important to “give people a reason to want to come back,” said Brandon Ashkouti, a partner in Eden Rock Real Estate Partners, which specializes in commercial real estate investment, development and redevelopment across the Southeast. “Retail isn’t dying but it needs to reinvent itself with more restaurants and extras so that it’s one-stop shopping. At Westside Village we have 4,000 rooftops with no access to retail and we created a village through critical mass. We put in a Learning Academy, gym, juice bar, restaurants, coffee shop, hardware store, nail salon and cleaners. They have it all right there, especially since a Publix was built nearby.”

Several of the panelists’ properties are being revamped to provide a better overall experience. “At Atlantic Station we have thousands of workers who demanded better food and public spaces. We are spending more than $20 million to redo Central Park and some of our restaurants. It creates a halo effect,” said Garzia.

Phipps Plaza is undergoing several changes, all designed to enhance the retail selection and overall experience. For one thing, Belk closed as it didn’t match the more luxurious stores. In addition, there will be a Nobu Hotel, more green space and restaurants, including the iconic Nobu sushi restaurant.

“We are introducing more products so there will be something for tourists, shoppers, residents, conventioneers. There will be more and better things to do. It’s not just about retail shopping any more. We want to give people a daily reason to come to Phipps Plaza. We want people to come every day, every week to eat a Nobu,” Smart said.

“Yeah, at $150 a meal,” quipped Ames.

While each panelist was bullish on retail during the upcoming years, even though it is in a transitional stage, Ashkouti reminded the standing room-only crowd that “You get sustainable restaurants when you have irreplaceable real estate.”

Outside I-285, retail faces some of the same (online competition) and dying stores as its intown comrades, but unique ones as well. There will always be a need for retail but one of the questions for suburban retail developers is whether to revamp existing centers (especially where big box stores have closed) or go further out into metro Atlanta and build new where the land is cheaper, says Harold Shumacher, founder of The Shumacher Group, an Atlanta-based real estate company that specializes in site selection for regional and national restaurant and retail chains and the sale of existing restaurants and retail businesses.

In addition, with few exceptions, historic Roswell, for instance, there are few retail offerings that offer an organic experience. “You have to connect the retail with the environment and you can struggle with that if it’s a shopping center as opposed to a mixed use development that you have intown and are just now seeing in the suburbs,” said Phil Mays, principal in RocaPoint Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm whose focus in on mixed-use development and complex real estate positions.

Shumacher said about 90 percent of Atlantans live in the suburbs in a widely dispersed area. “Having a grocery store every three miles is a necessity and what you get is cookie-cutter retail. It’s extremely boring and interchangeable. There needs to be a push toward more diversity in retail offerings.”

There are about 10 to 12 “legitimate” town centers that are being developed or have come online, he said. “And, they are giving people a sense of a place to come shop and have an experience.”

Leo Wiener, a president of Akerman & Co. retail, agreed “creating a sense of place” is vital and that many of these developing town centers are still in the genesis stage. “It’s too early to tell if they are viable long-term.”

Jonathan Dubovski, managing director of The Arden Companies, which focuses on acquiring value-add properties, said retail will win if it gives customers a “reason to keep coming back. We are social creatives and people want to see and be seen, gossip and be a part of a scene. That’s what drives retail. It’s not just a place of convenience. It’s a place of gathering and staging. That’s why you’re seeing a lot of retail in the context of mixed-use developments.”

All retail is experiential, said Shumacher. “Now it may be a crappy experience but to make retail work, you have to figure out how to make it more memorable.”

As retail in the suburb changes, many of the centers are anchored by big box stores that are failing, which leaves new opportunities for creative developers and retailers.

“Again, the question is: How do you add new value to create a new attitude about a place that has problems?” asked Mays. Added Wiener, “With great real estate you have options. You may struggle with downsizing and subleasing. There are plenty of options, but you can great creative as long as you have great real estate.”

Dubovski said “good real estate is good real estate. You need to look at what best serves the community. A lot of the big box space is being repositioned for other uses, including medical and even residential age-restricted housing.”

As suburban developers and retailers struggle with retail mixes, transportation issues and creating a sense of community, Dubovski spoke for both panel when he said while market corrections are to be expected, the future is retail is strong as it is tied to the future of Atlanta, and that means “jobs, jobs, jobs.”