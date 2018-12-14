Lenbrook plans $100 million expansion in Buckhead

Lenbrook, an Atlanta retirement community launched in 1983, is planning a $100 million expansion called Kingsboro at Lenbrook with 53 new residences.“This expansion, located on a newly acquired four-acre parcel adjacent to our established campus, will position Lenbrook as Atlanta’s preferred intown community for engaged senior living,” said Chris Keysor, president and CEO of Lenbrook.

Kingsboro at Lenbrook will feature independent residences called Flats and Villas, each appointed with elegant, high-end finishes.

The new residences will be ready for occupancy in early 2022. The Flats will offer 39 residences in a five-story building with a variety of floor plans ranging from 1,600-3,000 square feet. The Villas will consist of three buildings, each with four to five residences, ranging from 2,000-3,000 square feet.

Residents of the new expansion will be able to enjoy Lenbrook’s acclaimed services and amenities including five distinct dining venues as well as a full continuum of on-site health-care services. The expansion will have an enclosed, climate-controlled connector between Kingsboro at Lenbrook and the main campus, as well as a pathway to the connector through the underground parking for Kingsboro at Lenbrook residents. There will also be an on-demand shuttle service to the main campus. This expansion will bring Lenbrook’s total number of residences to 480, including independent living, personal care, and skilled nursing.

“We already offer beautiful, vibrant design and outdoor areas on our existing Lenbrook campus, and Kingsboro at Lenbrook will further enhance that look and add even more usable green space,” said Keysor. “In addition, this project will positively impact the residents and community by providing safe access to Peachtree Road, preserving the look and feel of the surrounding neighborhood, and protecting the views of our residents.”