Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza set holiday hours
Lenox Square
3393 Peachtree Road, N.E
Saturday, Dec. 22 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, De. 23 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Families can also get their photos taken with Santa Claus or ride Atlanta’s most treasured holiday tradition, Priscila the Pink Pig.
Phipps Plaza
3500 Peachtree Road N.E.
Saturday, Dec. 22 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 23 Noon-6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Families can enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the center’s new restaurants, including Genuine Pizza, Public Kitchen & Bar, Grand Lux Cafe and Ecco Buckhead.