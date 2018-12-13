Retail/Restaurants

Published on December 13th, 2018 |

0

Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza set holiday hours

Buckhead-area Simon shopping centers are offering special holiday hours to accommodate holiday shoppers at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza.

Lenox Square will be closed Christmas but has special holiday hours.

Lenox Square
3393 Peachtree Road, N.E
Saturday, Dec. 22 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, De. 23 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Families can also get their photos taken with Santa Claus or ride Atlanta’s most treasured holiday tradition, Priscila the Pink Pig.

Phipps Plaza has set holiday hours ahead of Christmas.

Phipps Plaza
3500 Peachtree Road N.E.
Saturday, Dec. 22 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 23 Noon-6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed
Wednesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Families can enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the center’s new restaurants, including Genuine Pizza, Public Kitchen & Bar, Grand Lux Cafe and Ecco Buckhead.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be Sociable, Share!


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • Grab BuckheadView!

  • Follow Us

     

  • Brought To You By

  • Ad

  • Visit Our Other Publications

  • Ad
  • Ad
  • Ad

  • Ad

© 2016. All Rights Reserved.
Developed By PB&J Interactive



Back to Top ↑