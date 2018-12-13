Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza set holiday hours

Buckhead-area Simon shopping centers are offering special holiday hours to accommodate holiday shoppers at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza.

Lenox Square

3393 Peachtree Road, N.E

Saturday, Dec. 22 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, De. 23 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Families can also get their photos taken with Santa Claus or ride Atlanta’s most treasured holiday tradition, Priscila the Pink Pig.

Phipps Plaza

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Saturday, Dec. 22 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23 Noon-6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas): Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 26: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Families can enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the center’s new restaurants, including Genuine Pizza, Public Kitchen & Bar, Grand Lux Cafe and Ecco Buckhead.