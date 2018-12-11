Waldorf Astoria opens in Buckhead

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) iconic luxury hotel brand, opened Monday the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead.

The property, formerly Mandarin Oriental Atlanta, is the first for the brand in Atlanta.

Soaring 42 stories above the Atlanta skyline in an iconic building designed by American architect Robert A.M. Stern, Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead offers true Waldorf service with personal concierges to ensure every guest enjoys bespoke, anticipatory and graceful service.

With a 15,000-square-foot spa, extensive meeting and event space, and exquisite dining options, guests can expect truly unforgettable experiences. The property also includes 47 private residences that are branded and managed by Waldorf Astoria for those who want to truly live unforgettable.

“The highly sought-after Buckhead neighborhood, home to fantastic restaurants and designer boutiques, is the perfect location for our iconic Waldorf Astoria brand,” said Dino Michael, global brand head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. “We are incredibly excited to debut the brand in Atlanta and welcome this beautiful property to our portfolio.”

Located at 3376 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta, Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is close to popular attractions, such as Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia Aquarium and the High Museum of Art. The property is within walking distance of world-class shopping, including upscale Lenox Square, The Shops Around Lenox, The Shops Buckhead Atlanta and Phipps Plaza.

Guests at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will enjoy unparalleled views from the most spacious accommodations in the city, with rooms starting at 482 square feet and an expansive bathroom with dual sinks and a deep soaking tub. The property features 127 rooms and 10 suites, some with their own private balconies, including the 2,340-square-foot presidential suite with dual balconies.

While the property will be reimagined with signature brand touches, the current accommodations features residential-inspired décor that creates a feeling of contemporary elegance meets understated luxury.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead features a 15,000-square-foot spa where guests and locals can escape to a personal sanctuary. The extensive spa has 14 private treatment rooms, including two Couples Suites and a 60-foot climate-controlled indoor pool overlooking a private garden. Additional amenities include a high-tech fitness center with TechnoGym equipment, Yoga Studio, steam room, vitality pool, relaxation areas and spa boutique.