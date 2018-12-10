Retail/Restaurants

Four Buckhead restaurants make OpenTable’s list of 100 best

Four Buckhead restaurants made OpenTable’s list of the best 100 restaurants in America.

Atlas, Blue Ridge Grill, Bones, and Umi all made the list.

Atlas restaurant was one of four Buckhead restaurants that made OpenTable’s list of the 100 best restaurants in America.

According to OpenTable, “The 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2018 are consistently putting out delicious dishes, providing impeccable service, and paying attention to every detail to orchestrate one-of-a-kind dining experiences time and again. The list features restaurants of all types and allows diners to find the right restaurant for any occasion. The list of honorees is based on an analysis of 12,000,000+ reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants across the country — all submitted by verified diners.”

