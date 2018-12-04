Published on December 4th, 2018 |0
New 365 store in Buckhead to open Dec. 12
The new 365 stores in Buckhead and Decatur by Whole Foods Market Inc. are set to open next week.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods will open its new concept stores Dec. 12.
The 365 store in Buckhead, at 3535 Northside Parkway, is a smaller-store than the larger Whole Foods Market off West Paces Ferry Road.
The new store will feature an authentic Mexican cuisine restaurant Loteria Grill from Chef Jimmy Shaw and Atlanta-based Sublime Tree featuring cold-pressed juices, organic smoothies, bowls and more.
The 365 store competes with natural food stores like Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s. It features fewer options per product, and focuses more on Whole Food’s lower-cost 365 Everyday Value brand.
The Decatur store is at 1555 Church St.. There are 10 365 stores open across the country, with the Buckhead, Decatur and a store in Chappaqua, N.Y., opening soon, according to Whole Foods’ website.