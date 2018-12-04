Community News

Boil water advisory lifted

The city of Atlanta has lifted its boil water advisory, which affected some areas of Buckhead.

Large portions of metro Atlanta, including some parts of Buckhead, fell under the advisory Monday, thanks to an issue with an Atlanta water treatment plant and pumping station.

Due to an issue at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant and Pumping Station, areas of the city, including the southern parts of Buckhead, had low pressure or no water.

