Boil water advisory in effect for some parts of Buckhead

Large portions of metro Atlanta, including some parts of Buckhead, are under a boil water advisory today.

Some portions of the city of Atlanta are also without water, thanks to an issue with an Atlanta water treatment plant and pumping station.

Due to an issue at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant and Pumping Station, areas of the city, including the southern parts of Buckhead, have low pressure or no water.

A boil water advisory is in effect for much of the city as the issue is resolved.

Areas north of the Peachtree Battle area are not under the advisory, according to the map, provided by the city’s Department of Watershed Management, at the right.