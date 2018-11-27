Livable Buckhead to lead behind-the-scenes tours of newest PATH400 segment

The public will get a chance to see first-hand what’s next for PATH400 with a behind-the-scenes tour.

The tour will be along the next segment of PATH400, which runs from Sidney Marcus to the pedestrian bridge over Georgia 400.

Livable Buckhead is offering a limited number of guided tours of the future greenway.

Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead’s executive director, will take a group of 15 from the top of Miami Circle to the Gordon Bynum pedestrian bridge and back. This is an active construction site and all participants must be physically capable of a moderately rugged hike.

Tours are free, on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required and is open until Nov. 28 at 12 p.m.

Register at the links below, or via the Events section of the PATH400 website, path400greenway.org.

Friday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. – http://path400greenway.org/events/path400-construction-tour/

Saturday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. – http://path400greenway.org/events/path400-construction-tour-2/