MOCA GA to host reception Nov. 30 for artist Michi Meko

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia will host an opening reception Nov. 30 for It Doesn’t Prepare you for Arrival, new works by 2017-2018 Working Artist Project Fellow Michi Meko.

The opening and exhibition will take place in the upper level galleries at MOCA GA in Buckhead.

Exhibition dates are Dec. 1 – Jan. 26. The opening reception will be on Friday, Nov. 30, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Multidisciplinary artist Michi Meko’s work incorporates the visual language of nautical wayfinding, the objects of buoyancy and navigation combined with romanticized objects of the American South as a means to communicate the psychological and the physical.

The Florence, Ala., native received a BFA in Painting from the University of North Alabama. Meko’s work has been featured in recent solo exhibitions at Dodd Galleries, The University of Georgia in Athens; University of North Georgia in Dahlonega; and the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center.

Recent grants and awards include a Joan Mitchell Award, Artadia Award, MOCA GA 2017-2018 Working Artist Project Fellowship, DashBoard CoOp Residency Grant, a Flux Projects Grant, a Wonderroot CSA Grant, and a residency at the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center.

Meko lives and works in Atlanta and is represented by Alan Avery Art Co.

It Doesn’t Prepare You for Arrival is an exhibition that seeks silence and the comfort of solitude. The wilderness can provide this solitude.

However, there are countless reasons black people have felt unwelcomed in natural spaces. For some African-Americans, spending time in rural spaces and areas that preserve the natural environment, such as state or national parks and campgrounds can trigger long-held anxieties about safety in the great outdoors. These phobias are wrapped in the blanket of white supremacy.

There are the fears of discrimination, the effects of segregation on the leisure habits of black Americans, and the history of wilderness as a site of trauma for black bodies. The mental calisthenics it takes to prepare oneself for arrival can be a wearisome exercise. The overexertion of thought can lead to fatigue. The mental strain of fear can block the opportunity to relax, forget it all, and connect to the natural world. This exhibition offers a pause, a moment to search for the transcendence that exists at the edge of day, before the sky falls into blackness. It is a love letter.

MOCA GA’s Working Artist Project (WAP) was developed in support of mid-career or established artists in the Metropolitan Atlanta area. Each year the program is funded by the Charles Loridans Foundation and the Antinori Foundation with additional funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.