Published on November 22nd, 2018 |0
Buckhead malls have holiday weekend hours
After the Thanksgiving festivities are over today, Buckhead residents can get ready to shop.
Lenox Square will be open Thanksgiving Day for those who want to get a jump on holiday shopping, while shoppers who want to head to Phipps Plaza will have to wait until Friday morning.
Lenox Square
Phipps Plaza
Holiday weekend hours at both Buckhead malls are listed below:
Lenox Square
3393 Peachtree Road, N.E.
Thursday, November 22:
5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Friday, November 23:
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday, November 24:
9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday, November 25:
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Phipps Plaza
3500 Peachtree Road N.E.
Thursday, November 22:
Closed
Friday, November 23:
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday, November 24:
9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday, November 25:
Noon – 6 p.m.