Published on November 22nd, 2018

Buckhead malls have holiday weekend hours

After the Thanksgiving festivities are over today, Buckhead residents can get ready to shop.
Lenox Square will be open Thanksgiving Day for those who want to get a jump on holiday shopping, while shoppers who want to head to Phipps Plaza will have to wait until Friday morning.

Lenox Square in Buckhead will have extended holiday shopping hours this Thanksgiving weekend.

Holiday weekend hours at both Buckhead malls are listed below:

Lenox Square
3393 Peachtree Road, N.E.
Thursday, November 22:
5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Friday, November 23:
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday, November 24:
9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday, November 25:
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Phipps Plaza is closed Thanksgiving Day, but has extended hours the rest of the holiday weekend.

Phipps Plaza
3500 Peachtree Road N.E.
Thursday, November 22:
Closed
Friday, November 23:
8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday, November 24:
9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday, November 25:
Noon – 6 p.m.

