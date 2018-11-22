Buckhead malls have holiday weekend hours

After the Thanksgiving festivities are over today, Buckhead residents can get ready to shop.Lenox Square will be open Thanksgiving Day for those who want to get a jump on holiday shopping, while shoppers who want to head to Phipps Plaza will have to wait until Friday morning.

Holiday weekend hours at both Buckhead malls are listed below:

Lenox Square

3393 Peachtree Road, N.E.

Thursday, November 22:

5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, November 23:

6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24:

9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25:

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Phipps Plaza

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Thursday, November 22:

Closed

Friday, November 23:

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24:

9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25:

Noon – 6 p.m.