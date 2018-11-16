Community News

Published on November 16th, 2018

PATH400 receives transportation prize

Representatives of PATH400 were presented with a check for $10,000, the monetary prize for winning the Socrata People’s Choice Award in America’s Transportation Awards.

From left , Carlos Perez of Perez Planning + Design; Meg Pirkle of GDOT; Patrick Peters of Heath & Lineback Engineers; Pete Pellegrini of PATH Foundation; Denise Starling of Livable Buckhead; Jim Durrett of Buckhead CID and Kim Nesbitt of GDOT.

PATH400 received the most online votes out of 12 finalists nationwide.

The Georgia Department of Transportation nominated PATH400 for the award and presented the check to Livable Buckhead, PATH Foundation and the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

The Socrata People’s Choice Award for Quality of Life/Community Development recognizes a transportation project that has contributed to the general quality of life and economic development of local communities – ultimately helping to better connect people to businesses, jobs, health care facilities and recreational activities while encouraging a mix of transportation modes.

The prize money, which was presented Nov. 15, will help complete the 5.2-mile trail that runs along Georgia 400 and provides much-needed pedestrian and bicycle connectivity.

 

