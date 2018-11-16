Camp Twin Lakes names fellowship for Richards

Camp Twin Lakes recently announced the Elizabeth Correll Richards Fellowship honoring Richards for her more than two decades of service to the nonprofit committed to powering transformative camps for children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges.

Camp Twin Lakes’ Fellowship Program is a unique way Camp Twin Lakes focuses on young adult leadership development and personal growth. A core tenant of the organization’s strategic plan, which Richards herself helps oversee, includes investing in new and existing leaders.

“We feel that naming a fellowship position for Elizabeth is a perfect fit, as it is the people at Camp who inspire her the most,” said Jill Morrisey, CEO of Camp Twin Lakes.

Founded in 2008, the competitive Fellowship Program selects four to six recent college graduates for one-year appointments where they undertake leadership roles at the Camp Twin Lakes’ three camp sites.

The Fellowship Program is a magnet for young adults in health and allied recreational fields – attracting aspiring doctors, nurses, child life specialists, pharmacists, outdoor educators, and teachers – and nonprofit professionals. Fellows report that their time at camp improves their ability to problem solve, understand program development and implementation, be flexible, and communicate with diverse audiences.

Camp Twin Lakes Fellows impact the lives of more than 10,000 children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges each year.

As immediate past board president, Richards is currently leading Camp Twin Lakes into another transformative five years as chair of their strategic planning committee.

“She leads by example, giving not only her financial resources, but more importantly, her time, dedication and broad non-profit experience,” said Doug Hertz, chairman and founder of Camp Twin Lakes, noting the number of volunteer hours Richards has committed to camp is in the thousands. “We are so grateful for her leadership and guidance over the years, which has ultimately led to tremendous growth and success of these vital Camp programs.”