Mandarin Oriental reportedly to close

The Mandarin Oriental is reportedly going to close next month.

Several news outlets have reported the tony Buckhead hotel will close Dec. 7 and speculation is the hotel will be reflagged as a Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, a Hilton brand.

“The Mandarin Hotel Group has received notice of termination of its management agreement for Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta and will cease managing the hotel from 7 December 2018,” hotel officials told Fox 5 in an emailed statement. “The termination is consequent to the sale of the hotel by iStar Financial Inc.”

The hotel portion of the 42-story tower, which includes luxury condos at the top, would occur as part of the rebranding, according to news sources. To read more about it, click here.