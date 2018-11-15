Community News

Mandarin Oriental reportedly to close

The Mandarin Oriental is reportedly going to close next month.

The Mandarin Oriental on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

Several news outlets have reported the tony Buckhead hotel will close Dec. 7 and speculation is the hotel will be reflagged as a Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, a Hilton brand.

“The Mandarin Hotel Group has received notice of termination of its management agreement for Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta and will cease managing the hotel from 7 December 2018,” hotel officials told Fox 5 in an emailed statement. “The termination is consequent to the sale of the hotel by iStar Financial Inc.”

The hotel portion of the 42-story tower, which includes luxury condos at the top, would occur as part of the rebranding, according to news sources.  To read more about it, click here.

