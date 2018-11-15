Ecco Buckhead opens on Peachtree Road

Fifth Group Restaurants’ latest venture, Ecco Buckhead, opened for dinner service Nov. 13.

Occupying a freestanding, 9,500 square foot building at 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Ecco Buckhead brings a chef-driven European menu, connected service and Ecco’s signature cosmopolitan flair to the Phipps Plaza area. The restaurant will be open for dinner nightly, and lunch

services will launch in the coming weeks.

In addition to the original Ecco in Midtown and an outpost at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Ecco Buckhead marks the next step in the evolution of the Ecco brand. Continuing the concept’s homage to a variety of European cultures and cuisines, executive chef Andrea Montobbio draws inspiration from the tucked-away neighborhood restaurants of Spain, Italy and beyond.

While sections of the menu – including taste and share plates, meats and cheeses, pastas, flatbreads and mains – will mirror that of Ecco

Midtown, Montobbio has imparted his bold style on a variety of dishes available only in Buckhead. Here’s a sneak peek of the initial dinner menu:

Stuffed Cerignola olive, mortadella

Wood-fired focaccia with seasonal cicchetti (i.e. three savory, Italian-influenced spreads served in jars)

Cuttlefish flatbread with squid ink black crust, taggiasca olives, caper berries and field rocket

Risotto aquerello cacio e pepe with parsnip crema

Squid ink conchiglie, braised cuttlefish, bone marrow sugo, tuna heart bottarga

Roasted lamb agnolotti, crème fraiche, salsify, lamb succo

Wood-grilled dorade, acquapazza panzanella, gremolata

Ecco Buckhead’s beverage program, led by beverage manager Erin Mason and Fifth Group’s partner and director of food and beverage standards Vajra Stratigos, takes a cue from Montobbio’s menu, crafting flavor profiles in the glass that perfectly complement those on the plate.

Accompanying a thoughtful wine list and a diverse selection of craft cocktails, the bar will feature a number of gin-focused beverages, headlined by a Berkshire Mountain Distillery blend hand-selected exclusively for Ecco Buckhead by Mason and Stratigos on a trip to the distillery in Sheffield, Mass. earlier this year. Beverage menu highlights include:

Cape Floral Kingdom, Berkshire Mountain Garden gin, Caperitif, pamplemousse, pink saline

Gin Tonic No. 1, Gine Mare, sherry pearls, oceanic herbs

El Dorado, Pisco, saffron, lemon, honey foam

Napoleon Complex, Prosecco, cap corse blanc, pear, lemon vinegar

Designed by The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, Ecco Buckhead’s interior emulates snippets of the original location’s atmosphere while creating a vibe all its own. Marble tiled flooring, suspended wood-planked ceiling panels and circular chandeliers of varying sizes juxtapose industrial influences with sleek silhouettes, flanked by an open kitchen that allows guests a look behind the scenes. On the 50-seat outdoor patio, café-style seating, a grey stone hearth and plush greenery create an urban oasis amidst the bustle of the surrounding neighborhood.

The 240-seat restaurant will be for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch service – unique to the Buckhead location – will also launch in the coming weeks.