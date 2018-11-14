King + Duke updates its menu Nov. 26

Buckhead staple King + Duke and executive chef EJ Hodgkinson will debut a new menu and share plate style dining experience beginning Monday, Nov. 26.

With a passion to continuously evolve and re-inspire, Hodgkinson developed the menu to encourage communal hospitality and prompt service style, giving guests a greater sense of concept and place.

Still focused around the hearth, the dishes will continue to pay homage to the primitive way in which food was prepared – cooking over an open fire – while introducing guests to select family style dishes encouraged to be shared.

Through years of longstanding partnerships with local farmers and purveyors, the menu allows those ingredients to shine through scallops with cauliflower, espelette, burnt rosemary and lemon, endives with apple, ossau iraty, walnuts and oranges, smoked lamb ribs with Korean chilies and cucumbers, hen of the woods with mascarpone, spicy giadiniera and braised shiitakes with scotch, soy and cherries. Hodgkinson satisfies a craving for simple yet elevated cuisine through which the dynamic flavors speak

for themselves.

The shift will be seen throughout all aspects of the restaurant, including the bar menu. The simple and seasonal cocktail ingredients will spiritedly play off the dishes, encouraging guests to taste different flavors and try new plates.

“Since its inception in 2013, King + Duke has centered its passion around Old World, open-fire cooking, satisfying our guests’ desire for something different,” says Hodgkinson. “Taking that a step further, we are debuting farm-driven share plates that speak to the ‘colonial cuisine’ elements that originally inspired King + Duke, while offering a more communal and elevated dining experience.”

To help execute, King + Duke will unveil additions to its already impressive 24-foot hearth that offer guests the opportunity to experience a fuller smoked and slow roasted flavor. A modified smoking rack and hooks will be installed to introduce a new take on whole animal butchery, becoming the focal point to not only the menu, but also the restaurant with larger cuts of meats on display throughout the hearth.

The updates will bring a wider variety of simple, seasonal ingredients and allow the flavors, fragrances and nuances of the hearth to broaden the depth and construct of the individual dishes the Buckhead restaurant can now offer.