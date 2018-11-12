Buckhead Heritage Society plans holiday gathering

The 2018 Buckhead Heritage Society Annual Holiday Gathering will take place Thursday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

Guests will gather for drinks and dinner with friends while celebrating the holiday season at Eaton Home off Howell Mill Road, one of Buckhead’s exceptional historic homes.

Honorary co-chairs will be Melody and Joe Thomas, long-time supporters of Buckhead Heritage. Event co-chairs are board members Charlotte Margolin and Christy Morris.

Boyd and Daphne Eaton will host the event at their Howell Mill estate. Built in 1921, the home was originally known as the Mary Elizabeth Tyler house. It is a Classical Revival-style residence that features a two-story pediment portico supported by massive Corinthian columns. A one-story porch stretches the length of the façade and wraps around both sides of the home. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2006, both for its architectural significance and also for the social and historical significance of the original owner.

Presenting sponsor is Peachtree Hills Place. Patrons for the event include: Betsy and Scott Akers, Tamara and Ken Bazzle, Ann and John Beach, Sandy and Dave Ferguson, Bonnie and Bob Helget, Antonia and Wright Mitchell, Mary Lu and Wade Mitchell, Christy and John Morris, Stephanie and Austin Stephens, and Melody and Joe Thomas.

Host committee members include: Beckie and John Amos, Barbara and Frank Bazzel, Virginia Groves Beach, Sheila and Howard Benson, Jane and Dameron Black, Suzette and Stan Brading, Katharine and Alan Elsas, Elizabeth Feidler, Mary Ann and Hunter Groton, Penny and George Hart, Tracy Gray Monk, Mary M. Patton, Ann and Fay Pearce, and Christie and Chad Wright.

Buckhead Heritage is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Buckhead by identifying, preserving and promoting its historic resources. The organization helps foster a conscious respect within the community for its rich and diverse history, ensuring that Buckhead’s historic resources are accommodated in future growth and secured for the benefit of the community.

Cost for members is $125 and for non-members, $150. Registration can be made online at BuckheadHeritage.com or call 404.467.9447.

For more information contact Buckhead Heritage Executive Director Richard Waterhouse at 404.467.9447 or rwaterhouse@buckheadheritage.com.