Holiday happenings begin at Lenox Square

Eager children and their families can experience the joy and magic of the holiday season with a visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Lenox Square.

The holiday tradition of whispering wishes to Santa began Nov. 2 at Lenox Square in Macy’s Court in Buckhead. The photo with Santa event will run through Dec. 24.

Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Premium Outlets and Town Center at Cobb will also offer Santa photos.

Families can save time and avoid the line with Santa’s Fast Pass through simonsanta.com.

“One of the great traditions of holiday shopping at Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Premium Outlets and Town Center at Cobb are the annual family visits to the Simon Santa Photo Experience,” said Teresa Holloway, director of marketing and business development at Mall of Georgia on behalf of the four participating Atlanta-area Simon centers. “I know Santa can’t wait to greet children bringing him their holiday wishes.”

These four Atlanta-area centers also provide special needs children and their families an opportunity to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition through a sensory-friendly Caring Santa event in partnership with Autism Speaks.

Caring Santa events have expanded from seven Simon malls in 2011 to 111 Simon malls today, reflecting the positive impact of this special program. Guests can register in advance at simon.com/caringsanta.

Caring Santa will occur at Lenox Square Sunday, Dec. 2 from 8-10 a.m.

The popular Pet Photo Night returns to the Simon Santa Photo Experience this year as well. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed in caring for their pets as their “human” family members.

The set gets an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers. Guests can register in advance at simon.com/petphoto.

For local pet owners, the popular Pet Photo Night with Santa will occur at Lenox Square Sunday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 9 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Simon Santa Photo Experience is again sponsored by Gymboree Group. Gymboree Group is a specialty retailer operating stores selling high-quality apparel and accessories for children under the Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands.

Other holiday happenings at Lenox Square include:

Macy’s Pink Pig: Nov. 3 – Jan. 6

Atlanta’s most treasured holiday tradition is here! Children of all ages can once again hop aboard Priscilla the Pink Pig for a train ride through a life-sized storybook filled with friends and fun beneath the signature 170-foot, 1950s themed Pink Pig tent. Tickets will be available at the Macy’s Pink Pig kiosk located between Abercrombie & Fitch and Godiva on the Upper Level. For the full schedule, visit simon.com/lenoxsquare.

Cookies with Santa: Nov. 9 and Dec. 14 from noon-2 p.m.

Children and families can enjoy sweet treats next to the Santa Set on November 9 and December 14! Cookies will be provided by Great American Cookies, and La Fete Chocolat will be offering warm sips of hot cocoa.

Macy’s Great Tree Lighting: Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The 71st annual Great Tree Lighting event will take place in the heart of Lenox Square with live musical performances, entertainment and fun! The celebration will be capped off with a fantastic fireworks finale set to holiday music – a moving and memorable way to kick off the holiday season. The Great Tree will be on display Nov. 18 – Jan. 1.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program: Nov. 28 – Dec. 8

Lenox Square will host The Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree program, which provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need. This year’s Angel Tree will be located on the Plaza Level near Urban Outfitters. Representatives will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.