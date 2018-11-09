Community News

Atlanta area golf courses free to veterans Nov. 12

In observance of Veterans Day, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will honor military veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces by offering free golf at all city of Atlanta golf courses.

Chastain Park Golf Course and other city of Atlanta courses will offer free play Nov. 12 to military veterans.

A military ID or proof of service is required. Participating golf courses include, Browns Mill Golf Course, Alfred “Tup” Holmes Golf Course, Chastain Park Golf Course in Buckhead, and Candler Park Golf Course. For more information on each golf course visit, www.CityofAtlantaGolf.com

Courses will be free to military veterans on Monday, Nov. 12. Tee times will vary. Courses and hours of operation are:

Alfred “Tup” Holmes
2300 Wilson Drive, SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(6:30 AM – 6:00 PM)

Brown Mill Golf Course
480 Cleveland Ave., SE
Atlanta, GA 30354
(7:00 AM – 4:30 PM)

Candler Park Golf Course
585 Candler Park Drive., NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
(Please call to schedule)

Chastain Park Golf Course
216 West Wieuca Road, NW
Atlanta, GA 30342
(7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

