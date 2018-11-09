Published on November 9th, 2018 |0
Atlanta area golf courses free to veterans Nov. 12
A military ID or proof of service is required. Participating golf courses include, Browns Mill Golf Course, Alfred “Tup” Holmes Golf Course, Chastain Park Golf Course in Buckhead, and Candler Park Golf Course. For more information on each golf course visit, www.CityofAtlantaGolf.com
Courses will be free to military veterans on Monday, Nov. 12. Tee times will vary. Courses and hours of operation are:
Alfred “Tup” Holmes
2300 Wilson Drive, SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(6:30 AM – 6:00 PM)
Brown Mill Golf Course
480 Cleveland Ave., SE
Atlanta, GA 30354
(7:00 AM – 4:30 PM)
Candler Park Golf Course
585 Candler Park Drive., NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
(Please call to schedule)
Chastain Park Golf Course
216 West Wieuca Road, NW
Atlanta, GA 30342
(7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)