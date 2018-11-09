Atlanta area golf courses free to veterans Nov. 12

In observance of Veterans Day, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will honor military veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces by offering free golf at all city of Atlanta golf courses.

A military ID or proof of service is required. Participating golf courses include, Browns Mill Golf Course, Alfred “Tup” Holmes Golf Course, Chastain Park Golf Course in Buckhead, and Candler Park Golf Course. For more information on each golf course visit, www.CityofAtlantaGolf.com

Courses will be free to military veterans on Monday, Nov. 12. Tee times will vary. Courses and hours of operation are:

Alfred “Tup” Holmes

2300 Wilson Drive, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

(6:30 AM – 6:00 PM)

Brown Mill Golf Course

480 Cleveland Ave., SE

Atlanta, GA 30354

(7:00 AM – 4:30 PM)

Candler Park Golf Course

585 Candler Park Drive., NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

(Please call to schedule)

Chastain Park Golf Course

216 West Wieuca Road, NW

Atlanta, GA 30342

(7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)