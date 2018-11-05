Buckhead Coalition, Trees Atlanta partner to plant trees in Buckhead

Buckhead Coalition has joined with Trees Atlanta to protect and accentuate Buckhead’s tree canopy.

Buckhead Coalition has initiated a tree-planting program throughout its 44 residential neighborhoods. The initial goal will be to plant as many as 500 trees at three-per-home at single-family Buckhead residences.

In appreciation, the Coalition will make a contribution to Trees Atlanta from its Buckhead Guidebook ad revenues for every tree planted in this program.

Over the years the Coalition has had other smaller incentives for spot landscaping at major street intersections, such as Peachtree at East Paces Ferry and Northside Parkway at West Paces Ferry, as well as in residential areas.

The current program will be completely free to the homeowners who pledge to maintain the planting.

Coalition President Sam Massell praised the nonprofit Trees Atlanta organization for increasing the benefits of its program “for the long-range shade protection for our city. The beautification alone provides a major part of Atlanta’s quality of life.”