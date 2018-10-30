Henri’s Bakery & Café opens at new Buckhead location

The historic Henri’s Buckhead made its return at the new Buckhead Henri’s Bakery & Café location at 56 E. Andrews Drive.

Diners celebrated Oct. 13 during an Henri’s Bakery is Lit celebration that included a $9 Lit Lunch combo special, giveaways, photo ops, a prize wheel, cookie decorating station, complimentary tasty treats, live music from Wesley Cook and more from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Henri’s Bakery & Café relocated to Andrews Square, just down the street from the bakery’s historic location at 61 Irby Ave.

The bakery, which opened in 1929, previously was located at Peachtree and 10th streets, Rhodes Center, Peachtree Palisades and the corner of Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue. It moved to its Irby Avenue space in 1969.

Henri’s Bakery & Café’s specializes in desserts, sweets and deli sandwiches and has sister locations in Sandy Springs and the Upper Westside.