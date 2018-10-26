Parks/Trails/Greenspaces
Published on October 26th, 2018
Ribbon cutting ceremony postponed
Due to inclement weather, the Northwest BeltLine Connector Trail ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Oct. 26 is postponed and will be rescheduled for November.
The city of Atlanta, PATH Foundation, and Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy will dedicate the Northwest Atlanta BeltLine Connector around the Bobby Jones golf course at a later date near the former Bobby Jones clubhouse at 384 Woodward Way in Buckhead.