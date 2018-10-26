Parks/Trails/Greenspaces

Published on October 26th, 2018 |

0

Ribbon cutting ceremony postponed

Children enjoy Atlanta Memorial Park. The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy has postponed the ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Oct. 26 for the Northwest BeltLine Connector Trail due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather, the Northwest BeltLine Connector Trail ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Oct. 26 is postponed and will be rescheduled for November.

The city of Atlanta, PATH Foundation, and Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy will dedicate the Northwest Atlanta BeltLine Connector around the Bobby Jones golf course at a later date near the former Bobby Jones clubhouse at 384 Woodward Way in Buckhead.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be Sociable, Share!


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • Grab BuckheadView!

  • Follow Us

     

  • Brought To You By

  • Ad

  • Visit Our Other Publications

  • Ad
  • Ad
  • Ad

  • Ad

© 2016. All Rights Reserved.
Developed By PB&J Interactive



Back to Top ↑