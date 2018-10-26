MOCA GA hosts annual art auction fundraiser Oct. 29-Nov.9

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia announces the annual invitational MOCA GA Art Auction, featuring a selection of artwork of Georgia artists who have exhibited at MOCA GA. The online auction is accompanied by a one-week museum exhibition hosted in the MOCA GA’s lower level Education/Research Center.

MOCA GA has curated fantastic auctions attracting collectors from all over the world, including but not limited to North Carolina, Massachusetts, New York, Italy, and Hong Kong.

Using Paddle 8 as a platform, MOCA GA places the work of Georgia’s most notable artists in an online auction that is accompanied by a preview exhibition and culminates with a special Final Bids VIP Party that is attended by a list of invitation-only guests and a select group of arts patrons.

MOCA GA’s invitational auction is the only one of its kind and helps to further MOCA GA’s mission to place Georgia artists in a global context and promote the visual arts by creating a forum for active interchange between artists and the community.

The online auction will run Oct. 29 through Nov. 9 and will be on view in the lower level galleries of MOCA GA from Nov. 2 through Nov. 9. Fast, easy online bidding with Paddle8 Auctions makes it easy to keep tabs on your favorite works of art throughout the auction (www.Paddle8.com).

This year’s art auction features works by 91 Georgia artists including: Whitney Wood Bailey, Lillian Blades, Lucinda Bunnen, Kevin Cole, Don Cooper, Sarah Emerson, Bojana Ginn, Michi Meko, Rocio Rodriguez, Jerry Siegel, and Cosmo Whyte. For a full list of artists participating in the action, click here.

Final bids VIP party Celebrate the closing of the art auction at the Final Bids VIP party, 6:30-9:30 pm in the lower level galleries of MOCA GA. This year’s Final Bids VIP party will feature an invitation-only group of some of Georgia’s finest artists, an array of wine and cocktails, a selection of hors-d’oeuvres sponsored by Avalon Catering, and the sounds of DJ Topher.

Tickets are $35 for 30 Years and under or $100 for general admission. Sponsorships are still available for individuals and businesses and start at $500 and up to $10,000.

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA) collects and archives significant contemporary works by the artists of the state of Georgia. MOCA GA is located at 75 Bennett St. in Buckhead. Admission is free to members and U.S. veterans and military with ID, $8 for non-members and $5 for students and seniors (65+). For more information, call 404.367.8700, visit www.mocaga.org or email info@mocaga.org.

MOCA GA is open to the public Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday and between exhibitions.