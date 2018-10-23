Bottoms appoints new parks and recreation commissioner

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed John Dargle as parks and recreation commissioner for the city of Atlanta.A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dargle has held previous parks and recreation leadership positions with Milwaukee County (Wisconsin), Fairfax County (Virginia), Athens-Clark County (Georgia) and the city of Fort Smith (Arkansas).“Our goal is for every Atlanta resident to have access to safe, quality parks and greenspaces to enjoy,” Bottoms said. “I am excited about what John Dargle brings to the City and look forward to working with him as we continue to invest in our parks and communities.”Dargle most recently served as director of the Milwaukee County Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture where he managed a system of 158 parks and 11 parkways with a $47 million annual operating budget. Prior, he was executive director for the Fairfax County Park Authority and oversaw a system of 416 parks. During that time he led two successful park bond referendums.His appointment to the city of Atlanta brings him back to Georgia, where he once served as director of the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department and was also stationed at both Fort Stewart and Fort Benning during his time in the Army Medical Corps. Dargle succeeds former city of Atlanta Parks and Recreation Commissioner Amy Phuong.“I want to thank Amy Phuong for her dedicated service to Atlanta,” Bottom said. “Under her leadership, the city made great progress in park maintenance and programming, and with transformative projects like the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry, we are expanding our entire park system. It was critical to identify a leader with a broad range of experience and expertise to build upon that success.”As commissioner, Dargle will be responsible for the overall operations of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and serve as a member of the Mayor’s senior leadership team.Dargle’s appointment is effective Oct. 22.