Construction begins on new mixed-use project at Phipps Plaza

Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell got a little star struck Thursday morning at the kick-off of construction for the new Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Atlanta.

Massell, president of Buckhead Coalition, was on hand for the ceremony, as was Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, a co-founder of the Nobu brand.

The mixed-use project, to be located near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, includes a 90,000-square-foot Life Time® gym and a 13-story, 350,000-square-foot Class A office building, One Phipps Plaza. The Beck Group has been selected as the architect and general contractor for the redevelopment, with a phased opening beginning in early 2021.

The redevelopment will also feature an outdoor event venue, a multi-purpose courtyard providing easy access to the adjacent One Phipps Plaza office building and restaurants. This green space will be the site for a variety of events enhancing the public space at Phipps Plaza.

“Phipps Plaza has long been a luxury icon in the Southeast and this expansion will further elevate its exceptional position by creating a reimagined destination to live, work, shop and dine, unlike any other in the region,” said David Simon, chairman and CEO of Simon Property Group Inc., owner of Phipps Plaza.

Luxury lifestyle brand Nobu Hotels, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro and Meir Teper, will blend its hotel and restaurant into one unique experience, including 150 rooms, a striking rooftop pool, a spa and corporate conference space. Nobu Atlanta Restaurant, revered for its signature take on Japanese cuisine, will operate in a 10,000-square-foot space.

“We are very proud to be partnering with Simon as they continue to elevate Phipps Plaza from a renowned luxury center to an unparalleled, globally-recognized, mixed-use destination which still offers brands that simply can’t be found elsewhere in Atlanta,” said Trevor Howell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. “We believe our Nobu Hotel and restaurant at Phipps will be a great addition to the new Phipps Plaza and make it even more popular.”

“The Simon credential is highly respected throughout the national real estate industry and today’s event perfectly illustrates its commitment to maintaining a first-class presence in Buckhead,” Massell said.

The start of Nobu construction will bring the total Buckhead hotel rooms to 6,576.

In recognizing the additional 150 Nobu rooms, Massell said, “Buckhead’s brand as the region’s ‘Address of Choice’ translates into a mix of multifamily rental units, condo residences, retail space, office buildings, AND hotel rooms, each classification feeding the other.”

Brian Nelson, Simon’s Southern regional vice president is a director of the Buckhead Coalition.