City mayor appoints two new positions

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed two new top positions in her administration, a chief housing officer and a chief content officer.

Terri Lee is the city’s first chief housing officer, while Keith Whitney is the first chief content officer.

“Ensuring that all Atlanta families have access to quality, safe housing that they can afford is one of the highest priorities of our Administration,” said Bottoms, of Lee’s appointment. “I truly appreciate the hard work and thoughtful consideration that has gone into the recommendations developed by the HouseATL Task Force and look forward to continuing to make progress towards our shared goal of affordable housing for all.”

The role of chief housing officer is a cabinet-level position.

Lee was most recently the deputy commissioner of the Atlanta Department of City Planning where she established the city’s $75 million Housing Opportunity Bond initiative and implemented strategies to encourage neighborhood stabilization, transformation and growth. She has served as a board member of the Freddie Mac National Affordable Housing Council, Trees Atlanta, Urban Land Institute Advisory Board, Rebuilding Together Atlanta and as a founding board member of the Atlanta Collaborative Land Trust.

The primary responsibilities of the new chief housing officer include establishing policies and goals for the city’s affordable housing strategy; coordinating with public-private agencies to identify key investment opportunities; communicating with the community to understand housing needs; and ensuring bold thinking, collaboration and accountability across city agencies as the challenge of affordable housing is addressed.

“I am excited to serve the city of Atlanta in this new role and look forward to working with Mayor Bottoms and other key stakeholders to address the growing challenge of housing affordability,” Lee said. “Our work will be intentional and purposeful as we collectively move forward towards the vision of a more inclusive and livable city.”

The HouseATL Task Force was formed earlier this year in support of Bottoms’ $1 billion affordable housing initiative and includes such organizations as the Urban Land Institute Atlanta, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Central Atlanta Progress, the Center for Civic Innovation, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

Whitney’s position is a senior-level position that will focus on curating and sharing new content across a wide range of platforms. The newly created role is part of a new effort to improve communications with Atlanta residents and highlight the City’s efforts to achieve the Mayor’s One Atlanta vision.

“An important tenant in the One Atlanta vision is ‘residents who are equipped for success.’ Key to achieving that goal is ensuring that our residents are knowledgeable of the programs and initiatives that are developed on their behalves every day throughout the City.” said Bottoms. “The chief content officer will be responsible for delivering real-time updates to our constituents in a manner that is accessible and relatable so that all of Atlanta’s stakeholders can play a more informed and engaged role in building a city that works for everyone.”

Whitney was previously the city’s communications director.

Prior to his work with the city, Whitney was part of the news team at WGCL/CBS46 where he served as an anchor and reporter. Prior to that he was a lead reporter and weekend anchor/managing editor at WXIA-TV, where over the course of over 20 years and thousands of stories.

“Atlanta is a city full of stories, and we should not have to rely on the news media alone to tell them,” said Whitney. “We can – and we will – break our own news. As the new chief content officer, I will make sure we disseminate those stories directly to our residents, across all of our platforms, with unprecedented speed, depth and accuracy. We have a team of award-winning journalists on staff with decades of experience and credibility. Mayor Bottoms, a former journalist herself, understands the importance of keeping the residents of our city informed.”

As Whitney transitions to his new role, Kelly S. Beaty will serve as interim communications director.