Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to break ground Oct. 18

City of Atlanta officials and others are set to gather Oct. 18 to break ground on the new hotel and office tower going up near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

The nearly $200 million mixed-use development, which will sit near the luxury shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group Inc., a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, will include a 150-room Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Atlanta.

Nobu is on a building spree, with more hotels expected to open in 2019 in Saudi Arabia, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Cabos, Mexico.

The development also includes a 90,000-square-foot LifeTime Athletic healthy living and entertainment destination; a unique, curated dining experience; and a 13-story Class A office building.

Nobu Hospitality Group senior leadership and Simon senior executives are also expected to be on hand to launch the start of construction on the high-profile project, which is expected to open in spring 2020.

Indianapolis-based Simon has transformed Phipps Plaza in recent years by adding hospitality and residential components to the shopping center.

The AC Hotel Atlanta Buckhead at Phipps Plaza boasts 166 guest rooms and suites. AC Hotels is one of the most sought-after hotel brands throughout Europe, and has become synonymous with modern, first class European-inspired accommodations, generous amenities, and value for the discerning traveler.

The Domain at Phipps Plaza consists of 319 mid-rise, urban-style luxury residences with a variety of floor plans.