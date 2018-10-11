Environmental Working Group hosts event in Buckhead

The Environmental Working Group hosted a pop-up in Atlanta Sept. 20 featuring EWG VERIFIED™ products. The pop-up was one of a series of celebrations to celebrate EWG’s 25th anniversary.

An EWG VERIFIED™ mark on a product means that the product goes above and beyond its green rating in EWG’s Skin Deep® because the company has disclosed more about its formulations and manufacturing processes. It allows consumers to quickly spot products that meet stringent ingredient and transparency requirements.

The pop-up took place at Hall-Space on 3261 Roswell Road NE in Buckhead and EWG board member Laura Seydel attended the event.

Atlanta-native Sally Larsen was on site to answer questions about the ingredients used in her skin care and cosmetic products – Sally B’s Skin Yummies.

EWG staff and scientists were also on hand to talk about EWG and answer questions about the EWG VERIFIED™ program and talk about what it means to be verified.

More than 1340 personal care products that have already met EWG’s strictest health criteria.

The EWG VERIFIED™ mark keeps consumers in the know about what’s really in their products, so they can rest easy knowing that every ingredient meets EWG’s rigorous criteria. Now people can avoid the toxic and potentially harmful chemicals widely used in personal care products. EWG’s mark was designed to help consumers identify healthier products, right at the point of purchase.

The European Union has banned or restricted more than 1,000 ingredients from use in personal care products, compared with only 11 chemicals restricted or prohibited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Many cosmetics chemicals are designed to penetrate the skin’s inner layers, and consequently, some common cosmetics ingredients turn up in people’s bodies. Every day, the average woman uses 12 products that contain 168 different ingredients. The average man uses six products daily with 85 unique ingredients. Some ingredients are endocrine disruptors – chemicals that interfere with the body’s hormones – which are linked to reproductive system disorders, fertility problems and other health issues.

EWG VERIFIED™ products include cosmetics like foundations, blushes, eye shadows, eyeliners, lipsticks and lip glosses; skin care products such as lotions and moisturizers; shampoos and soaps; and many more personal care products.

EWG VERIFIED™ products must be free of EWG’s ingredients of concern, fully disclose all ingredients on the label and be produced with the best manufacturing practices.