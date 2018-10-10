Buckhead Coalition celebrates Sister Community emissary visit

Continuing its exchange of interests since its creation of a Sister Community arrangement with the British Community of Bermuda, the Buckhead Coalition commissioned a return visit to Bermuda with officials of its government and business sector.

The journey was made aboard the luxury 93-foot yacht Falcon of Coalition Director Charles H. Mann III.

The sailing left from New York City on Oct. 2 and arrived in Bermuda Oct. 5. It is currently berthed at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club. There, a cocktail reception was held to recognize the Mayor of Hamilton, The Rt. Wor. Charles R. Gosling, JP, and Minister of Education and Workforce, The Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP. Among other dignitaries attending were the chairman of the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce and CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Coalition President and former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell sent a Proclamation of Appreciation plus Trauma Packs for Bermuda’s Public High Schools to help commemorate the May 2011 partnership inauguration.