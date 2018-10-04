Wingate by Wyndham to become The Burgess Hotel

A Buckhead hotel is getting a new look and a new name.

Highgate Hotels is transforming the Wingate by Wyndham hotel at 3600 Piedmont Road NE in Buckhead into The Burgess Hotel, according to the company’s website and Hotel Management magazine.

The $11 million renovation is expected to be complete by January 2019, just in time for Super Bowl LIII, which will be held in Atlanta Feb. 3, 2019.

The Burgess Hotel, a Wyndham Trademark property, will now be a five-story boutique hotel and will an American/Mediterranean restaurant, bar/lounge, outdoor patio, pool and fitness center and meeting space. The transformed 100-room hotel adds to Highgate’s growing portfolio of more than 100 hotels worldwide.

The Burgess Hotel isn’t the only Buckhead hotel undergoing a makeover. The 12-story W Atlanta-Buckhead is also undergoing renovations that will be complete in time for the Super Bowl. For more about that project, click here.