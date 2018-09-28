Livable Buckhead celebrates Biketober

Livable Buckhead is turning October into Biketober.

The fun begins on Thursday, Oct. 4 when Livable Buckhead, AMLI Buckhead and AMLI 3464 host the first of two bike-in movie nights. The ’90s Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” will be the big-screen feature at Marie Sims Park, starting at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks from the Atlanta Street Food Coalition will be on hand for anyone who wants to enjoy an outdoor dinner and a movie.

The kids get their turn for a bike-in movie on Friday, Oct. 19 when “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” is the main feature in Old Ivy Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Livable Buckhead will provide popcorn, and picnicking is encouraged.

Biking is more than just a fun way to get to the movies – it can also be a great way to get to work.

To encourage more people to give bike commuting a try, Livable Buckhead is partnering with Georgia Commute Options and Love to Ride on the Atlanta Bike Challenge.

This month-long competition invites people to take as many trips as possible by bike, earning points for each 10-minute trip and giving them chances to win prizes including a new bike valued at up to $1,000. Bikers can register to participate as part of a workplace team, a cycling club or as an individual.

Biking in Buckhead has never been easier, thanks to PATH400. Residents can join Livable Buckhead and Roam: Buckhead for a bike-in breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 a.m., and learn more about the growing connections along the multi-purpose trail from Lindbergh to the Buckhead core.

A panel of experts from Livable Buckhead, the Buckhead Community Improvement District and Atlanta Regional Commission will be on hand to answer questions a give a preview of the future of bike options across the region. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served.

For more information on these events visit www.livablebuckhead.org