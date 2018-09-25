W Atlanta-Buckhead guest rooms, common areas get makeover

Renovations to the W Atlanta-Buckhead hotel is expected to be complete in time for one of the biggest sporting events coming to Atlanta.

Woodbine Legacy Investments purchased the 12-story, 291-room full-service hotel in the heart of Buckhead in July 2017. Renovations to the guest rooms and common areas are expected to be complete in time for the Super Bowl LIII, which will be held Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

W Atlanta-Buckhead marked the second acquisition for WLI, a private real estate fund created by Woodbine Development Corp. Mark Elliott and Todd Ratliff of Hodges Ward Elliott served as the brokers for the transaction. Marriott International will continue to serve as the hotel’s operator.

“Buckhead is one of the best markets in the country and one of the few that isn’t seeing a major influx of hotel inventory,” said

, managing partner and chief investment officer of Woodbine Legacy Investments and Woodbine. “Those factors — plus demand-drivers like nearby office, retail and residential — are what put W Atlanta-Buckhead at the center of the strike zone for us. Our plan is to maximize the potential of the property by repositioning and updating it to be the best lifestyle hotel in Buckhead.”

W Atlanta-Buckhead’s amenity lineup includes three F&B outlets: Cook Hall, Living Room and Buckhead’s only rooftop bar, Whiskey Blue. Scott Gerber, principal and CEO of Gerber Group that owns and operates Whiskey Blue, intends to evolve and update the bar to complement the major renovation WLI is planning for the hotel.

Other offerings at the property include a 24-hour fitness center; yoga, barre and boot-camp classes; an infinity-edge pool overlooking the famed Peachtree Road; and 11,000 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting and event space. The destination also boasts adjacency to luxury high-rise residential projects and best in class retail shops — the extravagant combination of which has earned the Buckhead neighborhood a reputation as “the shopping mecca of the Southeast.” Top draws along Peachtree Road include the boutique Peachtree Lenox Building, Lenox Square, the luxury Shops Around Lenox and the Buckhead MARTA Station.

WLI’s acquisition of W Buckhead-Atlanta is the real estate fund’s second purchase. Woodbine’s ongoing partnership with the Marriott International, which is currently growing the W brand around the world and working to innovate in the lifestyle space, now includes more than $225 million in active development projects.