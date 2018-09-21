Buckhead Heritage event features Sam Massell

Buckhead Heritage will present an interview with Sam Massell at the Atlanta International School’s Early Learning Center.

Buckhead historian Thornton Kennedy will ask questions about his career and his love of Buckhead at the Nov. 1 event, which will begin at 7 p.m. The event is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Massell, a life-long resident of Atlanta, has had successful careers in real estate brokerage, elected office, the field of tourism, and association management. He has been honored by induction into the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau “Hospitality Hall of Fame”; Georgia Municipal Association “Government Hall of Fame”; Georgia State University Robinson College “Business Hall of Fame”; Georgia Trend Magazine “Most influential Georgian’s Hall of Fame”, and international Civil Rights King Center “Walk of Fame.”

His life is chronicled in a biography, “Play lt Again, Sam,” by Charles McNair and Mercer University Press.

Buckhead Heritage is a nonprofit whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Buckhead by identifying, preserving and promoting its historic resources. The organization helps foster a conscious respect within the community for its rich and diverse history, ensuring that Buckhead’s historic resources are accommodated in future growth and secured for the benefit of the community.

For more information about the event, www.buckheadheritage.org.