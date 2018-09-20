Arts & Entertainment

Rock Chastain to be held Oct. 4, benefits park conservancy

Rock Chastain 2018 will take place Oct. 4 at the newly renovated State Bank Chastain Park Amphitheater in Buckhead.

10000 Maniacs will perform Oct. 4 at Rock Chastain. photo courtesy of 10000 Maniacs

Rock Chastain will feature the musical talents of 10,000 Maniacs, Yellow Brick Road – the ultimate Elton John Tribute band and Atlanta local favorites Dreambrother and Pony League.

Proceeds from the fifth annual event, which will begin at 7 p.m., will benefit the Chastain Park Conservancy.

