Romero Britto exhibit Sept. 22 at Wentworth Gallery

A collection by world-renowned artist Romero Britto will be on exhibit and available for acquisition at Wentworth Gallery at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

Britto will be at the Sept. 22 exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. Wentworth Gallery in Phipps Plaza in Buckhead will host the event, which is complimentary, but RSVPs are strongly suggested.

With an iconic style that The New York Times said “exudes warmth, optimism and love,” Britto is an international artist that uses vibrant, bold, and colorful patterns to reflect his optimistic view of the world around him. His playful themes and hard‐edged compositions, combined with his unique talent, unshakable resolve, and belief in his art, have granted him worldwide recognition, with exhibitions in

galleries and museums in over 100 countries and counting.

Britto was born in Recife, Brazil in 1963. Self-taught at an early age, he painted on surfaces such as newspapers. In 1983, he traveled to Paris where he was introduced to the work of Matisse and Picasso. He combined influences from cubism with pop to create a vibrant, iconic style that is unmistakably his own.

In 1988, Britto moved to Miami and emerged as an international artist. In the following year, he was selected alongside Andy Warhol and Keith Haring for Absolut Vodka’s “Absolut Art” campaign, launching his art into the mainstream.

The artist has collaborated with global brands such as Audi, Bentley, Coca‐Cola, Walt Disney, Evian, Hublot, and Mattel, among others.