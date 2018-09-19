‘Far From Home: Stories of Refugee Girls’ exhibit opens Sept. 27 at MOCA GA

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia and CARE will host the opening of the exhibition, “Far From Home: Stories of Refugee Girls.”

The public opening and exhibition will take place in the upper-level galleries at MOCA GA in Buckhead. Exhibition dates are Sept. 22-Oct. 20. The opening reception will be on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at MOCA GA.

In recognition of International Day of the Girl and Atlanta Celebrates Photography, CARE and MOCA GA have partnered to present “Far From Home: Stories of Refugee Girls.” This powerful exhibition will feature photography, video, and interactive installations by CARE storytellers, who circle the globe documenting crises and the efforts to alleviate them.

Artists included are: Kate Adelung, Jakob Dall, Simon Duncan-Watt, Josh Estey, Nancy Farese, Raegan Hodge, Brooks Lee, Laura Noel, and Kathleen Prior. Many of these artists are from Georgia.

The exhibit is curated by CARE with photography selected by Lucinda Bunnen and Judy Lampert.