‘Far From Home: Stories of Refugee Girls’ exhibit opens Sept. 27 at MOCA GA

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia and CARE will host the opening of the exhibition, “Far From Home: Stories of Refugee Girls.”

Potibonia Camp, where CARE’s base is. Camp is 22,000 Rohingyan refugees, more than half of which are children. One of the key responsibilities of the girls is fetching water many times a day. The girls are often bejewelled and dressed up. Child marriage is very common, most girls getting married between ages 12 and 16, and it is not uncommon to meet an 18 y/o w 2 or 3 children; this tradition is ment to protect the girls from rape and assault, and to begin having children as soon as possible. Few children attend schools and illiteracy rates are very high. Schools in the camps are really just getting started (BRAC), since the initial needs of the refugees – shelter, sanitation and food were first priorities.

The public opening and exhibition will take place in the upper-level galleries at MOCA GA in Buckhead. Exhibition dates are Sept. 22-Oct. 20. The opening reception will be on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at MOCA GA.

In recognition of International Day of the Girl and Atlanta Celebrates Photography, CARE and MOCA GA have partnered to present “Far From Home: Stories of Refugee Girls.” This powerful exhibition will feature photography, video, and interactive installations by CARE storytellers, who circle the globe documenting crises and the efforts to alleviate them.

Artists included are: Kate Adelung, Jakob Dall, Simon Duncan-Watt, Josh Estey, Nancy Farese, Raegan Hodge, Brooks Lee, Laura Noel, and Kathleen Prior. Many of these artists are from Georgia.

The exhibit is curated by CARE with photography selected by Lucinda Bunnen and Judy Lampert.

