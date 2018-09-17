PARK(ing) Day a success at Lenox Square

Forty organizations and businesses helped make PARK(ing) Day Sept. 14 at Lenox Square a success.

Those organizations and businesses created mini-parks in the Lenox Square parking lot in Buckhead with a wide range of themes and creative displays. Thousands of visitors picked up lunch at the solar-powered food trucks thanks to a new partnership with Cherry Street Energy.

Cherry Street Energy signed on as the energy sponsor of Livable Buckhead and provided solar-powered generators for the event, the first of three that will be powered almost entirely by sustainable energy during the remainder of 2018.

Cherry Street Energy’s solar generators powered the food trucks for PARK(ing) Day and will also supply power for two outdoor movie screenings Livable Buckhead plans to host in October.

Livable Buckhead and Cherry Street Energy will also work together to explore ways to incorporate solar-powered features along PATH400 and in its connected parks.

“We are thrilled with this partnership because it gives us a chance to demonstrate that environmental sustainability goes hand-in-hand with events like PARK(ing) Day,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “Our events are just the first of many opportunities to incorporate sustainable energy, and we’re looking forward to working with Cherry Street Energy to find even more practical ways to bring solar power to Buckhead.”

Cherry Street Energy’s renewable energy solutions help diversify and transform Georgia’s energy marketplace. The first and largest non-utility of its kind in the state, Cherry Street Energy provides municipalities, commercial and nonprofit entities a streamlined transition to renewable power. The company offers simple and economic solutions for customers to purchase sustainable energy and decrease their carbon footprint.

“We are excited to partner with Livable Buckhead showcasing solar generators as an efficient and resilient renewable energy source that can be deployed in a variety of innovative ways,” said Samantha Lenard, director of sustainability for Cherry Street Energy. “By implementing sustainable practices, Buckhead is reducing carbon emissions, creating a healthier environment and transforming the way we live, work and play.”

Judges selected these mini parks at PARK(ing) Day for top honors:

Meanest Greenest and People’s Choice– CHaRM

Most Buckhead – PFI: Plants Forever Inc.

Most Unusual – Lifecycle Building Center

Most Creative – Lyft