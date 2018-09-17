Durrett selected for ULI Health Leaders Network’s Cohort 2

Buckhead Community Improvement District Executive Director Jim Durrett has selected to be a participant in Cohort 2 for Urban Land Institute’s Health Leaders Network.

The ULI Health Leaders Network is a national program comprised of two Cohorts that is designed to empower real estate and land use professionals with the skills, knowledge and networks to improve health outcomes in their professional practice and communities.

Durrett will be a member of Cohort 2 with 25 other individuals across the U.S.

Cohort members come from diverse working environments, including real estate development, planning, design, engineering, finance and health. Over the next year, the Cohort 2 Health Leaders will gain valuable skills and connections that will help them advance their careers, as well as practical knowledge about the intersection between health and the built environment.

The members will participate in an introductory forum during ULI’s fall meeting in Boston from Oct. 8-11, participate in a series of webinars instructed by leaders in land use in health, work in small groups on issue briefs and conduct a final forum in the spring of 2019 in Washington, D.C.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this diverse organization that will help advance public health in the built environment,” said Durrett. “I hope collaborating with others from all over the U.S. will give us a better understanding of what we can do to improve public health within our own Buckhead community.”