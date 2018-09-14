Vietnamese restaurant Le Colonial to open in Buckhead

Le Colonial restaurant is coming to Buckhead by spring 2019.The ownership groups behind Le Bilboquet, led by Rick Wahlstedt, and Umi, led by Farshid Arshid, have partnered to bring the Vietnamese restaurant to Atlanta.

“I am so excited to join forces with Farshid to bring Le Colonial, a restaurant near and dear to my heart, to Buckhead,” Wahlstedt said. “I couldn’t be happier to introduce this very special and dramatic concept to Atlantans. Our menu will be about light and subtle fare, which we believe is just what Southerners want, but in a romantic, turn-of-the-century, tropical environment.”

“We met Mr. Wahlstedt three years ago during the building of Le Bilboquet,” Arshid said. “It was clear to me then that Mr. Wahlstedt and his group represent excellence in the culinary world and elegance in the guest experience. My partner Charlie Hendon and I were invited to participate in this collaboration—we felt it was a no brainer. The Asian elements of the menu are totally aligned with our direction at Umi and in the Atlanta culinary scene.”

While this will be the first location for Le Colonial in Atlanta, it has been a mainstay in Manhattan for 25 years, Chicago for 23, San Francisco for 20 and Houston for two. Le Colonial Atlanta will be the most modern interpretation of the concept. Under the culinary direction of premier Vietnamese cookbook author Nicole Routhier, the menu, much like the décor, will reimagine Le Colonial for the Atlanta market, deftly balancing classic with modern touches.

“Le Colonial is acclaimed for its masterful renditions of French-Vietnamese dishes in a stunning atmosphere that transports you to another time and place,” said Anneliese Reid, marketing manager of The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. “We’re thrilled to work with Rick on his third restaurant at an OliverMcMillan property. Le Colonial represents another high-quality restaurant in our ever-growing list of exceptional dining choices.”

The partnership is rounded out by the addition of Le Colonial’s senior executive and managing partner, Joseph King and executive chef, Hassan Obaye, who will work closely with Routhier to bring the best of their menu to Atlanta.

The menu will feature Le Colonial specialties, such as Bo Luc Lac Shaking Beef, Valverdi farm greens, caramelized filet mignon, sweet onions and watercress; Ca Chien Saigon, crispy wild-caught red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico presented with a spicy garlic glaze with Nuoc Cham and Siracha; and Ca Song, spicy yellowfin tuna tartare with avocado, sweet chili, cucumber, red shiso, soy caviar and taro chips.

Le Colonial at The Shops Buckhead will be located at the corner of Buckhead Avenue and Bolling Way.