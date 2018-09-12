Georgia FinTech Academy coming to Buckhead

The Georgia FinTech Academy, a statewide talent development initiative announced Sept. 11 by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, will have two physical locations at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business, executive offices on the university’s downtown campus and a professional education hub at its Buckhead Executive Center.

The Georgia FinTech Academy involves the state’s 26 public higher education institutions through in-person and virtual course offerings in financial technology.

The executive offices at 55 Park Place also will house learning spaces, innovation labs and research facilities, and will serve as the single point of contact for employers seeking to hire fintech-ready talent from any University System institution.

Georgia State’s Buckhead Executive Center at Tower Place 200, home to the Robinson College’s graduate degree programs and the state’s first university-based fintech lab, will be the fintech academy’s hub for boot camps, graduate programs, and professional and continuing education.

“The proliferation of the fintech sector and Atlanta’s emergence as its global capital is a testament to the importance of regional innovation,” said Mark P. Becker, president of Georgia State. “Innovation is an integral part of Georgia State’s DNA and we look forward to working closely with the University System to ensure the Georgia FinTech Academy responds to industry needs and helps power future growth and expansion of the sector.”

“Our downtown campus and Buckhead Executive Center are in close proximity to major fintech employers, startups and incubators, who will benefit from and contribute to the Georgia FinTech Academy’s success,” said Richard D. Phillips, dean of the Robinson College of Business. “Robinson is excited to take the lead in meeting the escalating demand for fintech professionals.”

The Georgia FinTech Academy curriculum was developed in conjunction with fintech employers to address their priority needs. It will span the 26-institution University System with virtual access to online courses and degrees through USG’s eCampus and cloud-based talent development programs.

“This Georgia-based initiative is certain to capture the attention of financial industry leaders and government leaders around the globe,” said H. West Richards, executive director of the Atlanta-based American Transaction Processors Coalition. “Years of thoughtful research and analysis among the USG, fintech employers and other key partners has led us to this point, culminating in what will now become the world’s first university system-wide fintech academy.”