John Selden appointed Atlanta airport general manager

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed John Selden as general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Selden is currently deputy general manager of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, which ranks sixth in the nation for number of annual passengers and generates over $1.1 billion in annual revenues.

“Hartsfield-Jackson is without question one of our city and state’s most valuable assets, with an annual economic impact of nearly $35 billion for metro Atlanta<,” Bottoms said. “It has allowed our city to become a gateway to the world and it serves as a critical cargo hub for North America. I am excited that we have identified someone with the qualifications and passion of John Selden to lead our airport into the future.”

Selden is a former Navy pilot who, among other assignments, served at the Pentagon and in Puerto Rico. After leaving active service, he flew commercially until taking his first airport management role at Republic Airport in New York, the third busiest airport in the state. He joined John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2008 and has served as deputy general manager since 2014, overseeing areas including customer service, rail access, security, maintenance, finance, commercial development and physical infrastructure investment.

Selden was one of five finalists selected by a search committee led by David Abney, United Parcel Service Inc.’s CEO and chairman, and Carol Tomé, The Home Depot Inc.’s chief financial officer and executive vice president.

Selden’s appointment is effective Oct. 1 and will require Atlanta City Council confirmation.