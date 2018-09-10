Buckhead Life creates custom gin to help aid bee conservation

Buckhead Life Restaurant Group will host a cocktail party at Bistro Niko to introduce its custom gin created in partnership with Barr Hill and the Savannah Bee Co.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 27, guests will enjoy a selection of four specialty cocktails made with the new gin. Choices include current menu favorites like Midnight in Paris and a unique, barrel-aged take on the Vesper, plus new cocktails aptly named Queen Bee and The Bistro Knees.

Cocktails will be priced at $8 and $1 of the proceeds from every cocktail will be donated to the Bee Cause Project.

The development of this special spirit celebrates Barr Hill’s widely popular Bee’s Knees Week, which will take place during the week of Sept. 24-30, 2018 to aid bee conservation efforts.

Buckhead Life collaborated with Barr Hill’s research and development team to create a version of Barr Hill’s iconic, honey-laced gin that’s aromatic and deliciously floral. This version uses the northern raw honey of the original recipe combined with a lavender honey originating from the Georgia-based Savannah Bee Company, resulting in an especially lavender-forward concoction.

Additionally, Buckhead restaurants Atlanta Fish Market, Bistro Niko, Buckhead Diner, Chops Lobster Bar, and Kyma will each serve a unique spin on the traditional Bee’s Knees cocktail (gin + lemon + honey) to continue the conservation efforts throughout the entirety of the week.

The Bee Cause Project partners with schools & community organizations to place an observation hive, providing both children and adults a hands-on look at a bee’s lifespan and its role in the environment.