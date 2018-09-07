Buckhead Business Association to meet at Maggiano’s Buckhead

The Buckhead Business Association has found its new home.

The association will host its weekly networking breakfast meetings at Maggiano’s Buckhead. The change comes after the City Club of Buckhead, the long-time meeting place of the association, closed its doors in May.

“Although this was unexpected, the BBA is not defined by our meeting location but by our active members and dynamic community that we serve,” said BBA President Christopher M. Godfrey. “This is not the first time we have had to change locations, and we have adapted along the way. I could not be more thrilled to move forward and together grow our great Buckhead Business Association right in the heart of the Buckhead business community on Peachtree Road.”

Godfrey said the association took into consideration many factors for the new meeting site, including availability, location, pricing, accessibility, parking, atmosphere, audio/visual and food.

“I appreciate all the support and input we have received over the past four months and your understanding of our situation,” he said. “Buckhead has seen radical change post-recession and has been the recipient of many major investments. Due to this, prices for venues and food have increased. We will be increasing our meeting amounts to be able to cover the costs associated with our breakfast meetings; please understand that we have spent hours upon hours working through this and have come up with the most economical option available with the quality we all expect.”

Since the inception of the BBA in 1951, the organization has played an integral role in the advancement of the Buckhead community by enabling businesses and individuals to build relationships and get involved in the community.