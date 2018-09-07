Atlanta International School opens new Primary Learning Center

Atlanta International School has opened the doors of its new Primary Learning Center in Buckhead.

The new space allows the school to add Mandarin to the three existing language programs, as well.

“Our new Primary Learning Center represents an exciting milestone in the story of our school,” said Headmaster Kevin Glass. “It offers facilities tailored especially for all our 5K to Grade 5 students and allows us to grow our French, German and Spanish primary school language programs and to embrace Mandarin as well. We are shaping these children to be critical thinkers, to have a global outlook and to prepare them for the future. It’s a privilege to do that in a

purposefully designed and beautiful space.”

All AIS students from 3K to Grade 12 follow the International Baccalaureate Curriculum with its emphasis on adaptability, resilience and the importance of an international community having a sense of local place and history. AIS welcomes community members from over 90 countries, speaking more than 65 languages.

The new center doubles the footprint of the former primary school, adding 20 more classrooms, a dedicated cafeteria/multi-purpose space and enabling the school to introduce a Mandarin language program, all while supporting an impressive array of heritage languages and welcoming almost 100 new primary school students.

The three-story structure, accessed from North Fulton Drive, is next to the Atlanta International School Main Building, which was designed by Philip Shutze. The building was recently voted the most beautiful private high school in Georgia by Architectural Digest magazine.

Each floor of the new center houses all classrooms and facilities necessary for two grade levels, further enhancing the school’s strong sense of community. The classrooms wrap around an open-air courtyard featuring landscaping suitable for outside learning and transitions.

Other highlights include a dedicated dining area, maker space, music and practice rooms specifically designed for choral or instrumental use, a visual arts wing, complete with pottery kilns, and a new playground backing onto the existing school field for recess.