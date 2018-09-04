PATH near Woodward Way nearly complete

The new PATH along Woodward Way and around the Bobby Jones Golf Course is 30 to 45 days away from completion, thanks to the PATH Foundation, city of Atlanta, and Astra.

The pedestrian bridge over Peachtree Creek at Northside Drive in Buckhead, which will be part of the new Northside Drive bridge project and will complete the loop around the golf course, could be finished as early as the end of 2019.

When completed, it is hoped the pedestrian bridge will be open for use at times deemed safe by GDOT until the entire bridge project is completed. Atlanta Memorial Park Concervancy will advocate for this accommodation.

The PATH Foundation, GDOT, city of Atlanta, AMPC and the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation have been working together on the installation of a multi-use path under the new Northside Drive bridge, connecting the path around the golf course with the 5-foot sidewalks around Memorial Park.

Earlier this summer at an AMPC/Peachtree Battle Alliance community meeting, the PATH Foundation announced funding has been secured for this project. At the same meeting, GDOT confirmed it will accommodate the building of this path to be built by the PATH Foundation.

In other news from Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy: