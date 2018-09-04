Published on September 4th, 2018 |0
PATH near Woodward Way nearly complete
The pedestrian bridge over Peachtree Creek at Northside Drive in Buckhead, which will be part of the new Northside Drive bridge project and will complete the loop around the golf course, could be finished as early as the end of 2019.
When completed, it is hoped the pedestrian bridge will be open for use at times deemed safe by GDOT until the entire bridge project is completed. Atlanta Memorial Park Concervancy will advocate for this accommodation.
The PATH Foundation, GDOT, city of Atlanta, AMPC and the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation have been working together on the installation of a multi-use path under the new Northside Drive bridge, connecting the path around the golf course with the 5-foot sidewalks around Memorial Park.
Earlier this summer at an AMPC/Peachtree Battle Alliance community meeting, the PATH Foundation announced funding has been secured for this project. At the same meeting, GDOT confirmed it will accommodate the building of this path to be built by the PATH Foundation.
In other news from Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy:
- The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s Peachtree Creek paddle clean-up with the Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy on Sept. 8 is sold out. To be added to the waitlist, email info@atlmemorialpark.org.
- Trees Atlanta, AMPC, Deloitte and volunteers removed kudzu and other invasive plants from Atlanta Memorial Park in early August, making way for native tree plantings with Trees Atlanta in December.
- The new fountain at Atlanta Memorial Park will be coming back, thanks to the repair work by the Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation and Murdock Manufacturing.
- Ruby-Collins, the contractor for the Department of Watershed Management (DWM), installed orange fencing, mulch and platforms in the park to protect the root system of the trees as they bring in the necessary trucks to clean and reline the Peachtree Creek trunk line.
- AMPC has submitted and received feedback from the Environmental Protection Division and the city of Atlanta on the Memorial Park sidewalk project. The next step is the 30-day public posting in the park, which will be coming soon. HGOR, Long Engineering, Astra, and Renew Atlanta have been instrumental in efforts to bring 5-foot sidewalks to Wesley Drive and Woodward Way in the coming months. Trees Atlanta has also been working on invasive plant removal, native planting and streambank remediation that will be a part of the project.
- The aerial sewer crossing removal project near the Howell Mill bridge and Oldfield will begin in the third quarter and is expected to be complete by second quarter 2019.