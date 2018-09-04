Fall for Fashion event to be held Sept. 25

Proving once again that ending hunger can be a fashionable pursuit, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will hold its fifth annual Fall for Fashion event as part of Hunger Action Month.

The event was created to raise funds for food bank resources while showcasing the latest fall trends in clothes, shoes, and accessories. The annual event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tootsies, 3167 Peachtree Road NE in the Buckhead Exchange Shopping Center.

Guests will be treated to a fashion show from Tootsies, known as a fashion-forward shop committed to giving back to the Atlanta community. Featured fashions will include the best in high couture from a list of exclusive designers. Tootsies will also donate a percentage of sales from every item purchased at the show to the food bank.

In addition to seeing the hottest looks for this season, attendees will receive personal consultations from the boutique’s fashion experts, experience makeup touch-ups by the team from NARS Makeup Boutique and enjoy gourmet treats and cocktails. Additionally, a live auction will take place with items including: a Girls Getaway Package provided by the Mandarin Oriental Atlanta, offerings from NARS Makeup Boutique and a leather overnight bag from the Frye Co., just to name a few.

For the second year, the fashion show will be hosted by 11Alive reporter Jennifer Leslie, a longtime food bank supporter and advocate. Fall for Fashion is a signature event in September during Hunger Action Month and is designed to expand awareness about those who face hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

The event’s presenting sponsor is Tootsies, and couture sponsors include: Mandarin Oriental Atlanta, Charles Schwab, 17th South and Simply Buckhead.

Proceeds from the event support the food bank’s efforts to provide stability for the thousands of families the organization serves each year through its partner agency network. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at acfb.org/events.