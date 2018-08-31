Grants to provide affordable housing, job creation and neighborhood revitalization

More affordable housing is planned for the city of Atlanta, including senior housing in Buckhead.

At the Invest Atlanta board meeting Aug. 29, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and members of the Invest Atlanta board approved 15 resolutions to provide more affordable housing, as well as create new jobs and bring additional investment to Atlanta’s communities.

The actions taken by the board will result in 502 affordable housing units, 522 new full-time jobs, and $277 million worth of economic investment to the city.

“The actions of the Invest Atlanta board demonstrate our strong commitment to achieving the goals of our One Atlanta vision: affordable housing; equitable job growth; and protecting our legacy residents and the neighborhoods they helped to build,” said Bottoms.

Major projects the board approved include:

196 Affordable Senior Housing Units at Peachtree Road Senior Tower: The Urban Residential Finance Authority (URFA) board approved an inducement resolution to support $16 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the acquisition and rehabilitation of Peachtree Senior Tower, 2240 Peachtree Road NE, an existing public housing tower serving seniors and young disabled individuals. The 196 units will be available to those earning an area mean income of 60 percent or less, and RAD project-based vouchers will enable tenants to pay no more than 30 percent of their income on rent. The site is being redeveloped by The Michaels Development Co. 2 LP.

272 Affordable Multi-Family Units at The Villages of East Lake: The URFA board approved the preservation and renovation of 272 affordable housing units at the Villages of East Lake. The passage of an inducement resolution will provide $43 million in tax-exempt bond financing and extend affordability at the development for 30 years. 272 of the development’s 542 units will be reserved for those earning 60 percent of the area mean income or below.

34 Affordable Multi-Family Units at 143 Alabama: A $2 million Westside Tax Allocation District, or TAD, grant approved by the Atlanta Development Authority board will support the renovation of the historic Atlanta Constitution building at 143 Alabama St. The developer, Pope & Land, is renovating this historic building into office space and ground-floor retail. Working with Place Properties, the developer will also build 112 new residential units, 34 of which will be income-restricted to households earning 80 percent of area mean income.

Chattahoochee Land Swap: The ADA board approved a fair market exchange of land with Chattahoochee Trails LLC for the assemblage of the Chattahoochee River Greenway and a proposed mixed-income housing and retail development. The development team has agreed to a minimum of 20 percent workforce housing targeting residents earning between 60 to 120 percent of AMI. Housing will range from apartments for rent to townhomes for sale.

500 Jobs at New Starbucks Office: The ADA board approved an Economic Opportunity Fund grant of up to $250,000 to support the creation of a satellite office for Starbucks Corp. in the city of Atlanta. This was a competitive project that Invest Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power worked on in partnership. The company will create an estimated 500 full-time jobs, with a total expected investment of around $16 million and an economic impact of $190 million.

Georgia Aquarium Expansion: The ADA board approved a $7.5 million Westside TAD grant that will support the Georgia Aquarium as it seeks to develop a 68,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility to house a one-of-a-kind predator exhibit, which will display aquatic life not presently available to visitors. The $108 million total capital investment will add a dynamic new architectural element to downtown Atlanta, while adding 22 full-time employees and 20 part-time employees. Currently, the Georgia Aquarium generates $5.5 million in sales tax, and the expansion is expected to generate an additional $1.3 million.

Updating the Façade of Historic Healey Building: The ADA board approved a Westside TAD Downtown Façade Improvement grant of up to $199,820 to support the renovation and improvement of the exterior of the historic mixed-use Healey Building in downtown Atlanta. The Healey, completed in 1913, was the last major skyscraper built in Atlanta preceding World War I. The internal and external improvements will significantly enhance the appearance of the building to prospective tenants, keep rents competitive and attractive by subsidizing exterior improvements, and bring the commercial space to current market standards.

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) to Support Energy Efficiency and Green Jobs: The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board approved the issuance of $500 million in bonds to support the PACE financing program to provide property owners with access to private capital to finance improvements that reduce energy and water consumption. The PACE program will ease access to private capital for green building projects, reduce energy bills and increases property values, create local green jobs, and sustain Atlanta’s role as a leader in sustainability.

“It’s days like today that make me most proud to lead this great organization,” said Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “By supporting 502 affordable housing units and creating 522 jobs and many other investments, we’re making an impact the lives of so many businesses and residents throughout the city. The actions taken today under the guidance of Mayor Bottoms are helping to create a more dynamic and equitable Atlanta.”